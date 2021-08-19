NEWPORT — John Pettie, a deputy prosecuting attorney, has announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney in the 3rd Judicial District.
“As prosecuting attorney I’ll use my experience to hold criminals accountable, seek justice for crime victims, and fight to make Northeast Arkansas a safer place for all families,” said Pettie. “For years I’ve worked closely with law enforcement to put violent criminals where they belong – behind bars. But I understand that sometimes people need help to overcome challenges. I’ll work with non-violent drug users and divert them to Drug Court to help them beat their drug addiction.
“Serving as a prosecuting attorney is more than just a job, for me it’s a calling,” Pettie added. “This is even clearer to me when I work with victims of crime. I know that I’m their voice and advocate in the courtroom, and they need someone with experience and determination to help them achieve justice. Crime victims’ rights, and our families’ safety, are too important to entrust to anyone who needs on-the-job training.”
Pettie has a record of holding criminals accountable. Pettie is a deputy prosecuting attorney for the 3rd Judicial District and specializes in sexual assault and child victim cases. As a prosecutor, Pettie handles a variety of other tough cases such as homicide, rape and property crimes. Pettie is also the city attorney for Newport and part-owner of Pettie & Meitzen LLC.
Pettie graduated cum laude with a juris doctor degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law at Fayetteville. He began his legal career with Dover Dixon Horne PLLC in Little Rock. Pettie was in-house counsel for Greenway Equipment Inc., and was then in private practice with Pettie & Meitzen PLLC prior to beginning his career as a prosecutor. Pettie’s was recently named by “Arkansas Life” as one of the Top 20 Lawyers in Arkansas.
He served on the board of Arkansas Center for Independence, was a member of the Newport Rotary Club and is a former board member of the Newport Chamber of Commerce.
Pettie is the father of two children and lives in Newport.
The 3rd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties. The non-partisan election is scheduled for May 2022. Appointed incumbent Ryan Cooper is prohibited from running for the position.
