JONESBORO — A therapy treatment for COVID-19 patients has moved beyond local hospitals and into pharmacies.
This week, a local pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, opened its Wellness Center at 517 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro and will administer monoclonal antibody treatments.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.
Red River Pharmacy of Jonesboro, 910 Professional Acres Drive, has also received the antibodies, the Food and Drug Administration indicated on its website. Red River administers a home infusion and nuclear pharmacy, according to that company’s website..
Infusion centers have been in operation for several months at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, St. Bernards Medical Center, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge, Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas, Crossridge Community Hospital in Wynne and other hospitals in the state.
Jeff Jones, co-owner of The Medicine Shoppe, said the center treated two patients Monday who had been referred by physicians.
“It’s four injections, just under the skin injections,” Jones explained. “They’re given all at the same time. So back to back to back. And then we keep (the patients) at the wellness clinic and have a pharmacist there to monitor them and check vital signs every 15 minutes. After that, they’re good to go.”
The entire visit to the center lasts just more than an hour, Jones said.
Patients are not charged for the treatments, and the government provides the drugs to health care providers at no cost.
“The effects of COVID-19 can be severe and these injections can really help in getting patients back to their day-to-day life,” Jones said. “All of us at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy believe that in this ‘new world’ we live in with COVID-19, it’s important to do everything we can as a community to help everyone feel better and heal.”
St. Bernards welcomes the help, spokesman Mitchell Nail said.
“From our perspective, it’s a great thing,” Nail said. “When additional providers come online or pharmacies come online in terms of providing monoclonal antibodies, it’s a great thing and it’s an additional service for the community. And it might reach those individuals who might want a more intimate setting or maybe they have a prior relationship with The Medicine Shoppe.”
People eligible to receive antibody therapy to prevent COVID-19 include those who:
Are not not fully vaccinated.
Have medical conditions that may not give them full protection from the COVID-19 vaccine.
That includes people who are:
On chemotherapy or kidney dialysis.
Have organ transplants.
On certain medications.
For more information or to make an appointment at the new Wellness Clinic, call 870-935-1340.
Nail said COVID hospitalizations have been holding steady at around 51 patients in recent days. Seven remained on ventilators on Tuesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Arkansas had 529.7 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which ranks 28th in the country for new cases per capita, The Associated Press reported.
On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 747 new cases of the coronavirus statewide, including 40 new cases in Craighead County. New cases in surrounding counties were: Greene, 22; Poinsett 15; Lawrence, 13; Mississippi 12; Cross, 11; Randolph, 7; and Clay, 4.
The statewide death toll rose by 23 to 7,775.
