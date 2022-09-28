JONESBORO — A consultant hired to help plan an indoor sports complex is expected to issue its final report to city officials on Oct. 18, Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee working on the project, said Tuesday.
He told fellow committee members 23 engineering/architectural companies have expressed interest in working on the project. He said many of them wanted assurances that the city will be able to follow through with construction.
The city imposed a 2 percent tax on prepared food, beginning in January to pay for the complex.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management, which conducted the feasibility study, said in August the market can support a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex. It could include 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball); two turf fields for such things as soccer; a 50-meter competitive swimming pool; a 25-meter warmup pool; and an e-sports facility. There could also be 18,500 square feet of outdoor aquatic features.
It could cost more than $50 million.
Friday is the deadline to formally reply to the city’s request for qualifications.
“This is a sizable project for most architectural/engineering firms in the country,” Hodges said. “We’ve got some firms, they’re really going to have to step up their game. And then, there’s national firms that are interested in this, and this is Monday through Friday with them. This is right in their wheelhouse.”
The steering committee will recommend to the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission which professional team will be best for the job.
“This is your partner going into this project,” Hodges reminded the committee. “They’re on your team. It’s not as though you’re pitting groups against each other. It’s a team concept and they’ve all got to work together.”
City officials hope to buy 32 acres from Arkansas State University on Race Street east of McClellan Drive, as well as 4 acres belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health) for the project.
Hodges, who has supervised construction of several major projects for St. Bernards Healthcare, said he hopes the committee can select the professional team by Nov. 8.
“So, in the next month or so, we’re going to narrow it down, we’re going to interview and we’re going to select our architectural/engineering firm and we’ll get them rolling,” Hodges said.
After that, the committee will turn to the selection of a general contractor, who will work with the architects to plan the project and seek bids from subcontractors.
The “design-build” concept differs from accepting the lowest bid from contractors in that the general contractor is working side-by-side with the architects, as they work with the steering committee, Hodges said.
“This is a big-tie deal,” Hodges said. “It’s not just going to be a simple build. It will be sophisticated. It’s going to be difficult.”
Planning and construction of the project will take about three years, but Hodges said he was optimistic it will move quickly.
“And hopefully, next summer, we’ll be turning some dirt.”
