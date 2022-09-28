JONESBORO — A consultant hired to help plan an indoor sports complex is expected to issue its final report to city officials on Oct. 18, Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee working on the project, said Tuesday.

He told fellow committee members 23 engineering/architectural companies have expressed interest in working on the project. He said many of them wanted assurances that the city will be able to follow through with construction.

