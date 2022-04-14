JONESBORO — Employees and partners of the Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center (NEA CAC) met to place blue pinwheels as a symbol for Child Abuse Awareness Month on Thursday afternoon on the front lawn of the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
Shawnie Wilson, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center, said on Thursday afternoon that in the month of April, they acknowledge Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“There are hundreds of children in our community affected daily by severe abuse and neglect,” Wilson said. “Every year we use pinwheels to honor these children and the trials they have faced and continue to face. Thank you to our partners in prevention for their pinwheel donations.”
She said that the NEA CAC is a non-profit organization that serves child victims of abuse and their families by providing a haven for interviewing and examining the child. The NEA CAC mission is to provide is a safe place for kids who may have been physically, emotionally or sexually abused to tell their story.
“By bringing together all the professionals, under one roof, we avoid re-traumatizing children who are already suffering from pain, fear or confusion,” Wilson said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day also signed a proclamation on Monday declaring April 2022 as “Pinwheels For Prevention and Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
According to the proclamation from Day, there were 1,428 child abuse maltreatment investigations conducted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the Craighead County Department of Children and Family Services in Craighead County in 2021.
“Displaying pinwheels in April will serve as a reminder that together we can prevent child abuse and keep children safe,” Day said.
For more information, visit www.neacac.net.
