LORADO — A Beech Grove woman is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center after the vehicle she was in was found to have two active pipe bombs inside, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Greene County deputies stopped the vehicle she was in Thursday on Arkansas 141 in Greene County, Rolland said.
Tasia Tyler, 28, is currently being held on a suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Rolland said Friday.
Special Judge Mike Smith found probable cause on Friday to charge Tyler with felony failure to appear. Tyler pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Smith set Tyler’s bond at $7,500 for the failure to appear.
The Arkansas State Police’s bomb squad arrived on the scene and took possession of the two pipe bombs, which Rolland said were active. The bombs were sent to the state police’s facility in Little Rock to determine their components.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said deputies got a call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday about a truck recovered stolen out of Craighead County. The truck was found on Arkansas 141 and 358, about three to four miles from the Craighead County line.
Franks said as deputies began to search the vehicle, they found the 8-inch pipe bomb and immediately backed off. Authorities later found the 4-inch pipe bomb.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said his agency provided technical assistance to Greene County authorities during the situation Thursday.
Rolland said Tyler was originally arrested for a felony failure to appear warrant. He said law officers are seeking to speak with the vehicle’s owner as to whether the vehicle was stolen or if Tyler used the vehicle without permission.
