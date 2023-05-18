JONESBORO — A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday evening that a firearm was stolen from her, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman said she and her wife are getting a divorce and she let a family member keep her firearms. One of the firearms hasn’t been accounted for.
The missing gun is a .22-caliber Walther P22 pistol valued at $329.
A 57-year-old Trumann woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night that someone entered her parents’ abandoned house in the 1800 block of Craighead Road 945 and stole items. Taken were an antique chifforobe valued at $4,500 and a Honda motorcycle valued at $3,500.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that his vehicle was stolen and items taken from it in the 400 block of South Monroe Street. The 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was later recovered. Stolen was a trailer valued at $1,200, tools with a total value of $2,000 and clothing valued at $500.
The Learning Center, 2808 Fox Meadow Lane, told police Tuesday morning that one of its checks was forged and cashed. The amount of the check is $15,900.37.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone shattered a glass door with a BB or pellet gun in the 800 block of East Matthews Avenue. The door is valued at $1,050.
Anderson LED Sign, 4502 Access Road, reported Tuesday afternoon that a trailer was stolen from its parking lot. The 16-foot trailer is valued at $4,000.
