JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Wednesday morning that someone kicked in the back door of this residence in the 3300 block of Dayton Avenue and stole several items.
Items taken included a gold watch, valued at $600, and a Jimenez pistol, valued at $200.
In other police reports:
- Jonesboro Auto Auction, 114 Auction Road, reported that someone cut the fence and drove two vehicles out of the lot before both getting stuck in a ditch early Wednesday morning. The damaged vehicles were a 2003 Honda Odyssey and a Lincoln sport utility vehicle.
- A 39-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone stole a 2019 Honda all-terrain vehicle, valued at $17,000, and a trailer, valued at $2,000, on Wednesday morning outside his home in the 2500 block of Woodsprings Road. There are no known suspects, police said.
- A Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff's deputies that a trailer with a sky lift that his boss had rented was stolen late Tuesday or early Wednesday from the 7200 block of Arkansas 18 in Lake City. The estimated value of the trailer is $4,500.
