JONESBORO — A proposal to rezone commercial property to residential use was defeated Tuesday after Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, said the proposal was inconsistent with the city’s current land use plan.
Jerry and Maxine Stephens sought to rezone 0.66 acres at 5403 E. Nettleton Ave. from C-3 general commercial to RS-7 single family residential.
Several new houses have been built adjacent to the property in recent months. Smith said he didn’t think rezoning was proper.
“Right now, our adopted land use shows it as high intensity growth area, which is commercial” Smith told members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. “Taking that back down to residential in that area, I’m just not sure, even though it might be the right idea, currently, it may not be the best idea in the future.”
But Maxine Stephens said she and her husband have owned the property for several years, but have been unable to sell it for commercial purposes. She said businesses have left the old town of Nettleton, especially since a railroad overpass was built.
“There’s nothing down there now that would warrant anybody to put a restaurant, because all of you know even Ed’s Catfish is even moved out from down there. They were next door in the old Couch’s building,” Stephens said. She said residential developers are interested in the property, but no commercial developers.
“Residential people call us all the time,” she said.
Commission member David Handwork asked Smith if city officials have considered reclassifying the area because of changes in the character of the neighborhood.
“We are talking about trying to get some funding for a plan to look at the entire city, but we haven’t done that yet,” Smith replied. He said not every house would have access to the streets because it wouldn’t be good for cars to back out onto Nettleton Avenue.
The commission voted 5-3 against recommending approval.
The Stephenses still have the option to appeal to the Jonesboro City Council, but Carlos Wood, their consulting engineer, said Wednesday, they will first try to reach out one more time to commercial Realtors for advice.
Although the issue wasn’t on the agenda, Smith said a proposal for a large residential subdivision at 2411 N. Church St. is officially cancelled. The proposal would have allowed for construction of up to 354 single family homes on 54 acres.
The commission tabled the proposal in July at the landowners’ request.
