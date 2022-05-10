JONESBORO — Regional transportation planners want to be among the first in line for a new federal grant program that could help enhance pedestrian safety.
Alan Pillow, director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission, told the commission’s technical advisory committee Tuesday that more than $5 billion will be available over the next five years. The commission is a federally-funded transportation planning organization that provides local input on the best use of federal transportation dollars in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay and Bono and the unincorporated areas of Craighead County between those cities.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All program is a nationwide discretionary grant that is not distributed under a formula to states, unlike some trail grants area cities have received over the years.
Pillow said the final determination of what projects may be eligible for the grant program hasn’t been completed, but from the initial materials he has received and seminars he has attended, Pillow said it appears the program will require a safety action plan.
“Which puts us in a pretty good spot, because we actually do have a safety plan; we haven’t adopted it yet,” Pillow said. “We do have one on hand. It needs to be updated. The data is getting old at this point. I’m expecting to get some new data soon.”
If the commission adopts a regional safety action plan, then any of the individual cities or the county would be able to apply for specific grants under the Safe Streets program, Pillow said.
Among projects in the unadopted plan are measures to improve pedestrian safety on East Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) near the Arkansas State University campus and North Church Street (Arkansas 141) near Parker Park Community Center.
While the Jonesboro City Council has received recommendations, it hasn’t funded the projects.
William Hall, chairman of the technical advisory committee, said the grant program appears to be the opportunity to tackle the problem. Hall, who works for ASU, said university officials have also been looking for solutions further east along the stretch of Johnson between the Marion Berry Parkway and University Loop.
“It’s good news that a project could potentially come under the umbrella of the MPO,” Hall said. “ … It looks like we’re well on our way.”
Pedestrian accidents along Johnson Avenue prompted the construction of a temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk that was installed near State Street in September 2019. It was a federally funded demonstration project.
The beacon flashed yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian pressed a button.
The temporary crossing was placed where many pedestrians historically walk between apartment communities on the north side of Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) and a convenience store on the south side.
The crosswalk was taken down in July 2020. A permanent signal at that location would have cost an estimated $190,000, officials said.
Pillow said federal officials hope to finalize the rules for the new grant program by the end of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.