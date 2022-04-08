JONESBORO — A rezoning proposal for commercial self-storage units in southwestern Jonesboro will be on Tuesday’s agenda for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
The commission will consider a proposal by Brian French to rezone 2.12 acres between 5427 and 5421 Southwest Drive from R-1 single family residential to I-1 limited industrial. The application indicates plans for 120 units.
In other business, the commission will consider preliminary subdivision plans for Prospect Farms, Phase VIII., 55 lots on 16 acres on Prospect Farms Road. Mark Morris Homes LLC is the developer.
Also, the commission will consider proposed changes to the city’s zoning code as proposed by Planning Director Derrel Smith.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
