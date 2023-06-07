JONESBORO — The steering committing helping plan construction of an indoor sports complex has three public meetings scheduled next week, and Kevin Hodges, the committee’s chairman said average residents can help make it an above average facility.

The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will own the facility, which is expected to include an aquatic center, multiple basketball courts, which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, pickleball or other activities, concessions and a kitchen and an indoor artificial turf surface for soccer and other activities.

inman@jonesborosun.com