JONESBORO — The steering committing helping plan construction of an indoor sports complex has three public meetings scheduled next week, and Kevin Hodges, the committee’s chairman said average residents can help make it an above average facility.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will own the facility, which is expected to include an aquatic center, multiple basketball courts, which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, pickleball or other activities, concessions and a kitchen and an indoor artificial turf surface for soccer and other activities.
“It’s a true event center that, we don’t know – there’ll be all kinds of ideas and opportunities that people might want to use that for that’s accessible,” Hodges said Tuesday. Some examples of potential uses Hodges said he has already heard is competitive high school wrestling, car shows and other gatherings. He also noted Paragould recently hosted a cornhole tournament.
“It’s a community event center that can be utilized for whatever your imagination can come up with,” Hodges said. “And that’s what we’re trying, which is a good thing for these meetings, is to try to understand what people might be dreaming up, so that we can make it flexible enough to be able to convert to do those types of activities.”
The first meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and it will be focused on aquatics.
Next Tuesday, there will be two meetings.
The first, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., will focus on the area of the building that will be dedicated to basketball, volleyball, pickleball and related sports.
A meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will focus on the proposed indoor turf, special events, concessions and security.
All three meetings will be held at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave.
Followup meetings will be held at the same times and locations on June 26-27 and July 10-11.
Representatives of the Crafton Tull engineering and architectural firm and Nabholz Corporation, the company selected to manage construction, will be on hand and participate in the meetings, Hodges said.
Construction of the sports complex is being funded by revenue from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on Jan. 2, 2022.
The city recently bought 32 acres on Race Street from Arkansas State University and an adjacent 4-acre parcel from Arisa Health (Mid-South).
A feasibility study prepared in October by Virginia-based Eastern Sports Management recommended 200,000 square feet of indoor space for sporting and social events. Based on its calculations, the facility could cost more than $50 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.