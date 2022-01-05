JONESBORO — A citizen committee assigned to help plan a new indoor sports complex in Jonesboro met for the first time Wednesday, and will meet a couple more times this month.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day.
The 10-member steering committee was appointed by the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission. Commission chairman Jerry Morgan urged the committee to ignore and not engage in social media regarding the project.
“I think we have extremely overwhelming support on this project,” Morgan said. “The majority of the citizens, they see the need and I think they see that this is a specific project and specific funding for that.”
Morgan said many people who opposed previous sales tax proposals to fund similar projects have voiced support for this project after learning more about it.
Still, there are not a lot of specific details about what will be included in the complex. That’s part of the steering committee’s assignment. In fact, Morgan envisions building the project in phases over a period of several years.
“This is going to be a game changer for our region,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be a major, major economic development engine and quality of life project. Think along those lines. It’s not just a swimming pool, it’s not just five or six basketball courts. It’s a major project for reshaping our community.”
Kevin Hodges, senior vice president for administrative services at St. Bernards Healthcare, is chairman of the steering committee. While a lot of people will want to know how much the project will cost, he said it’s important not to say what it will cost until leaders know for certain.
He citied advice he received early in his career from a respected developer in the area.
“They always remember the first number you put out there about the cost,” Hodges recalled the advice. If it costs more than the first estimate, the planners face potential blame for cost overruns, he said. If it costs less than the original estimate, no one will remember, he said.
City Attorney Carol Duncan also advised committee members that their deliberations are subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act, and they should limit their interactions outside of official meetings.
The committee will meet at 7 a.m. next Tuesday to discuss the four consulting companies that have applied for the job of determining the size and scope of the project. That gathering will be held at Word Baptist Church, 416 Calion St.
The committee will meet with the top two candidates at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25. The site for that meeting has not been determined.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the complex would be “a key impact to the community.”
“So the decisions that this group is going to be making moving forward with the complex are very vital to the future of Jonesboro.”
The mayor said the complex must be designed with future generations of young people in mind, and he urged the panel to reach out to his Mayor’s Youth Council for help.
