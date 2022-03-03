JONESBORO — John Wack, CEO of the company awarded the contract to help plan and develop an indoor sports complex, said most cities plan facilities then try to figure out how to pay for it.
In this case, he doesn’t have to worry about that.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday awarded Wack’s company, Eastern Sports Management (ESM) of Fredricksburg, Virginia, a $73,500 contract to help guide the planning process, including selection of a site for the multimillion-dollar complex.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials will consider using the proceeds from that tax to issue bonds to speed construction.
“When you don’t know how you’re going to pay for it, it’s really hard to answer those questions,” Wack said Wednesday, referring to other communities trying to figure out what to build. “The cool thing about this project is, they took care of that part first.”
Wack conducted some initial meetings with some potential stakeholders who have ideas about what they want to see in the new facility and exchanged questions with city leaders Wednesday before moving on to other projects.
A more detailed needs assessment will be conducted in the coming weeks.
After that’s completed, the company and its partners will design the proposed facility and develop cost and revenue estimates.
ESM has participated in planning and development of the $50 million Memphis Sports and Event Complex, scheduled to open this fall on the former Mid-South Fairgrounds.
Meeting with Parks Director Danny Kapales, Wack learned about the activities the city sponsors at a variety of sites.
He estimated a plan could come together within 14 to 16 weeks.
