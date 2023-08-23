JONESBORO — The architectural and engineering team is about 60 percent complete on the first phase of designing a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex, a local steering committee learned Tuesday.
Arkansas-based Crafton Tull is expected to complete the schematic design for the multipurpose facility by the end of September, and the steering committee will receive another update on Sept. 5. The steering committee will make such decisions as the exterior appearance and floor covering inside.
Once the schematic design is complete, Nabholz Construction Co., which has been selected to manage construction, will provide a cost estimate.
The building is designed at this point to contain more than 203,000 square-feet for an aquatic center for competitive swimming, an eight-court basketball gym that can also be used for volleyball, pickleball or badminton, and another portion for other events.
The competitive pool would would have 515 seats for spectators on the pool level, plus 1,245 seats on a second level.
That 33,280-square-foot event center could host conventions or other events, but would also have the flexibility to provide an additional four basketball courts for tournaments. It also would provide the flexibility to host indoor soccer.
The steering committee will be asked to decide whether to use an artificial hard surface or maple wood for the floor, then decide which artificial grass surface to use that could be placed over that floor for the two soccer fields.
John Wack of Eastern Sports Management, who has consulted with the city since the beginning of the planning process, said the artificial turf could cost between $500,000 and $2 million. He said the cheaper alternative would require more labor costs for preparing the floor, as it would take as many as 10 people up to 10 hours to roll out the carpet.
“Astroturf has a product called the Magic Carpet,” Wack said. “Essentially, it’s a single roll of turf at the end of the building, on a track system, with rollers, and it just rolls out across, and boom, press of a button, your going from four basketball courts to a turf field. It’s really, really expensive.”
That’s the multimillion option that Wack admits the city probably can’t afford, but in the long run, the operation costs will be very low.
There’s also a manual roll system, that would run the length of the floor in 15-foot-wide segments, connected by velcro seams. That option would require some expensive equipment such as a modified forklift, he said.
Then there’s the third option, the one that’s the least expensive, but more labor intensive.
“It’s called turf tiles,” Wack explained. “It’s a velcro system.” They come in four-foot-by-eight-foot sheets and they connect to each other.
The turf tiles would cost about $250,000, but Wack said they would have to add storage space.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will pay for the complex with funding from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect in early 2022.
The Jonesboro Public Facilities Board plans to issue a bond to assist in the financing.
The board is scheduled to meet next week to prepare the financial instrument for the project.
