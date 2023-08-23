Complex

John Wack of Eastern Sports Management displays a section of artificial turf that could be used in an indoor sports complex being planned in Jonesboro during a steering committee meeting Tuesday.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — The architectural and engineering team is about 60 percent complete on the first phase of designing a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex, a local steering committee learned Tuesday.

Arkansas-based Crafton Tull is expected to complete the schematic design for the multipurpose facility by the end of September, and the steering committee will receive another update on Sept. 5. The steering committee will make such decisions as the exterior appearance and floor covering inside.

