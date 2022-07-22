JONESBORO — The proposed buildings appear the same, but the nature of the housing units inside may be a little different.
A proposed multifamily housing development to be built on the site of the former Arkansas Services Center goes back before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday. The property is located off of Brown’s Lane Access Road, just north of Interstate 555.
The proposed Reedmont at Jonesboro development has been redrawn since the commission tabled action on site plans at its June 26 meeting.
The property was originally rezoned to PDM mixed use, in 2020.
The original plan proposed by Hammerhead Construction Co. was for a mixed-use development in which the first floor would be for commercial use. The upper floors would be marketed as multifamily units that would be owner-occupied, also known as condominiums.
The site plans submitted in June called for no commercial development on the 16-acre tract. And instead of condominiums, the units would be rental property, commonly called apartments.
John Mixon, representing Hammerhead owner Brandon Holmes, told commissioners last month that demand had changed since the PDM was approved. He said the approved zoning didn’t bind the developer to condominiums.
But City Attorney Carol Duncan disagreed, prompting submission of a third plan for the commission to consider next week.
“What was presented at the last meeting was very different from the Preliminary Development Plan that was attached to the rezoning,” Duncan told The Sun Thursday.
New documents submitted to the city’s planning office in advance of Tuesday’s meeting show the original plan was for three buildings containing a total of 540 condominiums and 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of commercial space.
The plan submitted in June showed four buildings, containing 556 housing units and no commercial space.
The latest version now calls for three buildings, 362 condominium units and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
The plan indicates that 32 percent of the proposed condominiums would be in the form of studios; 40 percent would be one-bedroom units and 38 percent would have two bedrooms.
A swimming pool and clubhouse were part of all of the plans.
Before reviewing the new plans, the commission will have to consider a request for an extension to the two-year time limit required for final development plan submissions.
Hammerhead developed The Landing in Greensborough Village, beginning in 2017. Real estate records showed Hammerhead sold those apartments to three separate out-of-state entities on Oct. 15 for a total of $46.5 million.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is preliminary subdivision review for Harrison Hills, phase 2. The plan submitted by McAlister Engineering shows 11 single family lots on 3.73 acres.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
