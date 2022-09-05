JONESBORO — Some changes are coming to some U.S. Postal Service operations in Craighead and Poinsett counties – but it’s not likely the kind of changes some people have been led to believe.
It appears the most impact will be to rural mail carriers.
Route Fifty, an online publication targeting state and local leaders, published an article Aug. 29, in which it reported more than 200 post offices and other U.S. Postal Service facilities are set to shed some of their operations as soon as this year as the mailing agency seeks to consolidate those functions at larger buildings. Route Fifty cited documents shared by management.
One of those documents was a letter from a postal official to the president of the American Postal Workers Union, marked received on Aug. 22.
The letter listed Jonesboro and post offices at Bay, Brookland, Cash, Harrisburg, Lake City, Trumann and Weiner.
Apparently, the changes will mean letter carriers would no longer go to those local facilities in outlying areas to pick up mail for their routes. Instead they would go to the USPS facility on Moore Road to pick up the mail for their routes.
Local postal workers have said privately they’ve been told some changes were coming but they haven’t been provided specifics. Whether the sorting of local mail will no longer be sent to the large processing center in Memphis remains unclear.
Becky Hernandez, the postal service’s communications officer serving Arkansas, provided a lengthy, but not exactly clear, explanation to The Sun on Friday. She said centralizing carrier operations is part of the postal service’s 10-year Delivering for America Plan
“The goal of this initiative is to make significant improvements to the delivery network to better serve the American public and our business customers more efficiently and effectively,” Hernandez said in the statement.
The letter to Mark Dimondstein, president of the union, mentions “sorting and delivery centers” at some of the 200 locations across the country, such as Athens, Ga., scheduled for conversion this month.
It does not mention sorting and delivery, specifically, for the Jonesboro operations.
The statement Hernandez provided on Friday was somewhat generic.
“As part of this plan, carrier operations will shift, where feasible, to new S&DCs. These S&DCs will be optimized and configurable based on local market conditions – with many new S&DCs to be co-located in existing plants. These larger centers will have better infrastructure and adequate space, docks, conveyors, and material handling equipment to enable more efficient operations while modernizing and leveraging currently underutilized and vacant postal facilities around the nation.”
The Sun sought a yes or no answer on the sorting question, specifically in regard to whether local mail would continue to be sent to Memphis.
“This is all the information available,” Hernandez said in a followup email..
As for the future of the post offices and P.O. Box services in Bay, Brookland, Cash, Harrisburg, Lake City, Trumann and Weiner, they will remain unchanged, according to the statement from Hernandez.
The changes being implemented, according to the statement, “will enable the Postal Service to maintain reliable and efficient delivery services for all customers while also improving the Postal Service’s ability to appeal to both small and large shippers because it will enhance our ability to reach a much broader range of businesses and consumers under our new USPS Connect suite of products.”
Whatever conversions take place in Craighead and Poinsett counties aren’t scheduled until February 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.