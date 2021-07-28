JONESBORO — A disagreement among family members apparently scuttled plans for a large new subdivision in northern Jonesboro – at least temporarily
On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was scheduled to consider rezoning 54 acres at 2411 N. Church St. to allow construction of a new subdivision that would include up to 354 single family homes.
However, the issue was removed from the agenda after some family members raised questions, Jonesboro Planning Director Derrel Smith said Tuesday evening. He said eight people have ownership interests in the property.
George Hammon, a Jonesboro consulting engineer for the project, said Wednesday he believes the issues will be ironed out by the time the commission takes up the issue again on Aug. 24. He said Tony Pardew has been representing fellow family members on the project. Little Rock-based Terra Verde LLC seeks to develop the land, should rezoning gain approval.
The land on the west side of Arkansas 141, north of Coleman Drive and south of Magnolia Road has never been developed, but is zoned R-1 single family residential. to PD-R planned residential development.
The plans call for 177 lots, with two attached houses per lot.
Lost Creek flows through the acreage and the subdivision’s design shows a large amount of green space along its banks. The application indicates the green space will also incorporate sidewalks for pedestrians and pets.
Plans also call for extending Magnolia Road westward along the development and connecting a street to Coleman and Rosemary drives.
“We are quite pleased with the way it’s laid out,” Hammon said of the subdivision plans. “And with the research that I have done, it appears the city staff is pleased with it.”
Hammon said the flood mitigation work included in the proposed project would be a “win-win” for residents and the city.
Information accompanying the application shows two-story houses of around 2,500-square-feet with up to five bedrooms.
Also Tuesday, the commission voted to grant a conditional use permit to allow construction of a telecommunications tower for AT&T at 2907 Driftwood Lane on land owned by Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The new tower, which will be owned by Tillman Infrastructure of Texas, will allow AT&T to vacate an existing pole, owned by SBA Communications, also on church property at 2821 Forest Home Road. AT&T officials said the new tower will provide improved cellular coverage, including 5G, and FirstNet, for advanced broadband service emergency responders.
Attorneys for SBA Communications spoke against the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.