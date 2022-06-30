JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received 12 years of probation after pleading guilty this week to one count of first-degree terroristic threatening and one count of aggravated assault, according to court records.
Willie Samuel Pugh, 42, of the 3100 block of Mead Drive, pointed a pellet gun at five CWL workers on Dec. 30, 2021. The workers were in Pugh’s back yard at 124 N. Bridge St., when Pugh came out and threatened to kill them, according to a Jonesboro police report.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence in reference to a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers met with multiple utility workers who told them that while working near a residence a man, later identified as Willie Pugh, came outside and pointed a rifle at them and made threats to kill them.
“Officers made contact with Pugh and found that he was on probation. A probation search of the residence was completed and a pellet rifle matching the description given by the victims was found. A glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs was also located inside the residence. Pugh was subsequently arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.”
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also this week, Pugh pleaded guilty to possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams for his arrest on May 30 at the Kum & Go, 3920 Southwest Drive.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours, who oversaw both plea deals, sentenced Pugh to an additional three years of probation.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Pugh is also charged with residential burglary and theft of property in Poinsett County that occurred on April 24.
He is currently being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $35,000 cash-only bond.
His next court date is July 6 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.