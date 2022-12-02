HARRISBURG — Residents of Harrisburg are anticipating construction of two new building projects that are in the preliminary planning stages.
According to Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills, the projects were announced at a public meeting of the Poinsett County Building Committee on Tuesday at the County Judge’s Office inside the Poinsett County Courthouse in Harrisburg.
“We are excited to have two projects, which are in the early stages,” Mills said, noting that the projects, which will cost an estimated $4.5 million, will include a downtown office project to free up space in the courthouse and expansion of the Poinsett County Jail.
According to Mills, the county has purchased property across from the courthouse, next to the Poinsett County Courthouse Annex, to be used for the office project.
He said that the project has been budgeted at $2 million and will include office space for the assessor’s and collector’s offices, as well as new veteran services and juvenile offices.
It will also include a new meeting space for the quorum court and an additional meeting room.
“Although it is still in the early stages, this should free up space in the courthouse,” he said.
The committee also decided that the jail needs more space.
“We found that during COVID, we could not separate the prisoners adequately,” he said.
Mills said the Poinsett County Jail, which is located in the Poinsett County Sheriff Office, needs to be expanded by about 20 beds.
Although Mills said the jail project is in its “really early stages,” the county has already budgeted $2.5 million for that project as well.
Mills said the committee will be meeting with the architect to see some of the preliminary floor plans for the projects during the committee’s next meeting on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Poinsett County Courthouse in Harrisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.