HARRISBURG — The results for the Poinsett County primary races are in with 2,693 ballots cast in total.
A total of 1,939 eligible voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, while early voters made up 27 percent of the total votes with 729 casting their ballots early. There were 25 absentee votes recorded as well.
With the majority of the races between Republican candidates, 2,429 or 90 percent of the ballots cast during the Poinsett County primary were Republican, with 238 requesting Democratic ballots and 26 nonpartisan ballots issued.
Of the five Republican candidates for Poinsett County judge, John K. Hutchison received the most votes with 860 of the 2,429 votes cast, while J.C. Carter came in second with 661 votes.
Hutchison and Carter will have to faceoff one more time on June 21 for the primary runoff. Early voting for the runoff will begin on June 14.
The winner of the the runoff will then face Independent Robert Hervey Jr. in November.
The other Republican candidates for county judge were Bobby New with 318 votes, Louis Jones Sr. with 311 votes and Billy Pilgrim with 228 votes.
The Poinsett County Assessor Republican nomination went to Josh Bradley with 1,693 votes, while Matthew Miller had 613.
With only 15 votes difference Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace, District 5 was a close race as James Lloyd Baker Sr. won with 135 votes, while Tammie Slinkard received 110 votes.
Baker will now face Independent Gary W Henry Sr. in November’s race.
Another close race with only 20 votes difference was for the position of Trumann School District, Zone 5, which went to E. Anthony Patterson, who had 179 votes to Jonathan Redman’s 159.
There will still be two other races in the November General Elections, as well, including the justice of the peace, District 4, position which will be between Democrat Wesley Hooper and Republican Ronald D. Martin; and the race for the constable of the Greenwood Township, which will be between Republican incumbent Randy L. Holt and Democrat J.R. Boyd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.