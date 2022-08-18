UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been inactivated.
The POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has requested activation of a Silver Alert.
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been inactivated.
The POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has requested activation of a Silver Alert.
RALPH E. TACKETT
Age and/or DOB: 12/13/1941
Missing Date: 8/17/2022
Missing Time: 08:53 am
Missing from City: MARKED TREE
Missing from County: Poinsett
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 6'
Weight: 230
Hair: SHOULDER LENGTH, GRAY HAIR
Eyes: HAZEL
Complexion is described as: MEDIUM
Circumstances
SUBJECT WAS SPOTTED ON A FLOCK CAMERA, IN TRUMAN, AR, AT THE INTERSECTION OF HWY 69 AND INDUSTRIAL AVE AT 9:17AM THE SAME DAY. MAY BE TRYING TO TRAVEL TO FORREST CITY. MR. TACKER DOES HAVE DEMENTIA.
The missing Individual was last known to be at 214 HESTER PARKER DRIVE, MARKED TREE, AR 72365 near ARMOR BANK .
Last seen wearing UNKNOWN .
Missing individual may be traveling in: 2002 FORD F-150, RED IN COLOR
Anyone having information should contact:
POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE (870) 578-5411
