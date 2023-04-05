HARRISBURG — Wes Holt said Tuesday that there was plenty of work to be done to help people in need in Poinsett County.
Holt, who works as a Harrisburg police officer and volunteers with a local veterans suicide awareness group, said he saw a hole in the system and decided to help.
The way to help, according to Holt, is creating a mental health coalition in the county. The coalition will be patterned after a similar program in Greene County.
During a meeting at the Harrisburg Community Center with about 30 people, Holt said a crisis situation can be relative.
It can be everything from a person needing help with food to a person in a domestic violence situation, Holt said.
However, Holt said the goal is to find the resources available to help people who are in need.
Issues discussed at Tuesday’s meeting included creating a contact system for people to use as well as getting others involved in the effort.
Several who attended the meeting mentioned helping runaways and people facing mental health or homeless issues. Others also said the county’s food banks can help as well as local shelters and a veterans transitional home being built in the county.
Leigh Blythe, an official with the 100 Families group in Greene County, said their office will serve as a mentor for the Poinsett County group.
The goal will be to help the Poinsett County group with grants, help get into contact with non-profit groups as well as helping with building resources.
The Greene County project started in April 2022 and is based on a project, called Restore Hope Arkansas.
Their goal is to create community level discussions on issues and provide help to people in need.
The Poinsett County group plans to meet each month and Holt said the goal is simple.
“We can’t solve the world’s problems for them, but we can help people solve problems for themselves,” Holt said.
