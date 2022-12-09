221209-JS-poinsett-office-project-photo-nz

Todd Welch (seated), principal architect at Brackett-Krennerich & Associates in Jonesboro, points out key features of a preliminary floor plan during a Poinsett County Building Committee meeting Thursday in Harrisburg.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

HARRISBURG — Poinsett County Building Committee members met principal architect Todd Welch to discuss the first set of floor plans for the downtown office project Thursday at the Poinsett County Courthouse Annex.

Welch, of Brackett-Krennerich & Associates in Jonesboro, presented preliminary estimates for the project that were close to the $2 million budget set by the county. He assured the committee that the estimates should cover all the design work as well.