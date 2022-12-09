HARRISBURG — Poinsett County Building Committee members met principal architect Todd Welch to discuss the first set of floor plans for the downtown office project Thursday at the Poinsett County Courthouse Annex.
Welch, of Brackett-Krennerich & Associates in Jonesboro, presented preliminary estimates for the project that were close to the $2 million budget set by the county. He assured the committee that the estimates should cover all the design work as well.
As the committee began to discuss how the county should proceed, Justice of the Peace Larry Fowler asked how the bid process would work, to which Welch explained the different processes and the differences between them.
JP Randy Jones also had several questions for the architect, including whether the county would be obligated to accept the lowest bid if it takes hard bids.
Whle Welch said the county would not have to take the lowest bid, Judge Randy Mills cautioned the committee to tread carefully when it came to the bid process and legal obligations.
The first set of plans included a design as a two-story building with an estimated total of 6,000 square feet, which would connect to the annex across from the courthouse building on East Street. Newly elected Poinsett County Judge and current JP J.C. Carter suggested a single-story building with attic space for storage and more office space.
Welch agreed that the county could possibly get more storage and footage from a single-story building, which would provide more room for other features that had been suggested during the meeting, such as public restrooms, a fireproof vault for the collector’s office, a break room and space for a generator.
Welch agreed to return before the next meeting in January to look at existing spaces in the courthouse and annex so he could draw another set of plans for a one-story building for the committee to consider. He said the firm could change the design to best fit the county’s needs as the project is intended to free space in the courthouse.
The original plan was for the building to include office spaces for the assessor’s office and the collector’s office, as well as new veteran services and juvenile offices, plus space for the quorum court and possibly an additional meeting room.
However, several committee members noted they were working with a strict budget and limited space.
Even though Mills will be stepping out of the judge’s seat soon, he said he is excited about the project and can’t wait to see the progress the committee makes.
