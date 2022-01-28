JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause Friday to charge an 18-year-old woman who sent a photo of herself pointing a handgun at her five-month-old baby boy with her finger on the gun’s trigger.
Special Judge Ralph Wilson charged Alexis Clements of Lake City with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
According to Jonesboro police, on Tuesday Clements’ boyfriend went to the police department to report that she was threatening to kill herself and the baby.
At about 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chris Pigg, “Clements had picked the child up from the father. Whenever the father went inside the house she sent a text stating ‘good, cause he finna die to.’ The father attempted to get the child back from Clements but she left the parking lot with the child. At 12:54 Clements sent a picture to the father of the child sitting in a car seat. A gun was pointed at his head and a finger was on the trigger.”
On Wednesday, police took Clements into custody.
During the hearing Friday, Clements’ attorney Michael Lilly told the judge he had arranged for Clements to turn herself in, but she was arrested before the scheduled time.
Lilly said his client suffers from post-partum depression and has no criminal history.
Wilson set Clements’ bond at $5,000.
Commented