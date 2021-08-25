JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Xavier Brown, 25, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brown cocked and pointed a rifle at a victim and threatened to shoot him.
Boling set bond for Brown at $25,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Juwann Woods, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with eight counts of breaking or entering and theft of a credit card; $75,000 bond.
Billy Joe Brown, 44, of 2704 Wakefield Place, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 gram but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of liability insurance; $1,500 bond.
Kenneth Moody, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Jonathon Currie, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana and felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Anthony Gilmer, 22, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $5,000 bond.
Jonathan Cowan, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $18,000 total bond.
Allen Flemon, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
