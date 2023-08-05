WALNUT RIDGE — Polar Freeze, a Walnut Ridge staple and legacy, has closed its doors after 65 years of business.
Polar Freeze has been not only a diner in the community but a second home for generations of families in Northeast Arkansas.
The business went through various owners before it fell into Jack Allison’s lap in 1958.
The original owners, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Hood, ran a dairy bar that offered ice cream and malt shakes and only operated during the summer.
After some time, the Hoods sold the shop to Mr. and Mrs. Thurlo Davis, who then sold it to Jack Allison.
It wasn’t your typical business deal, though. When Mr. Davis offered it to Jack, he said he couldn’t afford it. Mr. Davis, however, wouldn’t take no for an answer and told him that he could make payments on the restaurant as he made profits.
Numerous family members and friends told Jack he should not take the offer, but he decided to take a chance on his future and take the deal.
Jack, only 24 at the time, made the purchase with the help of his mother on July 1, 1958. He had just recently gotten out of the U.S. Air Force and moved back to his hometown, Walnut Ridge.
The shop was a hit with the town and many locals frequented it daily.
Two years later, Jack and Velma married after only three months of courtship, which Velma says was a “short love affair.”
She recalls how Jack would work seven days a week in the beginning years of their relationship, sometimes only having one or two nights a week off if they were lucky.
“I would sit up there and peel potatoes for hours for french fries. I just wanted to be near him,” Velma said.
A few years later, Jack added a concrete slab at the back of the building with a jukebox. It was called “The Patio” and was often filled with teenagers “letting loose,” especially on the weekends.
Eleven years after the initial purchase, the Allisons moved their business to a newly built structure across the street from their old building. Jack decided this was an excellent time to host the infamous “tear-down party,” where he invited local teenagers to demolish the old building using various tools, including sledgehammers, hatchets, crowbars, bricks, and even rocks.
The event received media attention across both the state and the country. Locals say it took a mere 15 minutes for the teens to destroy the building, and afterward, they were all treated to complimentary soft drinks.
Fast forward 61 years, Jack Allison passed away in the summer of 2019 at 85.
Velma, left to run the business with her children’s help, said it was extremely hard to carry on the traditions she and Jack had maintained for so many years.
“It was one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make. Even though we knew that the time had come, it’s still hard,” Velma said of closing the Polar Freeze.
She details long nights spent at the barbecue joint, even after she retired 17 years ago. She said she owes a lot of Polar Freeze’s success after Jack’s passing to her daughter, Kellie Yates, and long-time employee Pat Murphy, who has worked there for more than 30 years and is “ready to retire” but sad to leave her second home.
Joe Clayton, an employee for the Allisons for over three years now, says, “It’s been pretty emotional for sure. I definitely wasn’t ready for the news, but it wasn’t too surprising. Still, it’s very emotional for me and the rest of the crew, especially those who have been here as long as I have.”
Velma, now 83, feels at peace with her decision to close the Polar Freeze doors, as she knows the community has her and her family’s best interest in mind.
Velma and Jack Allison had three children; their late son Calvin Allison, another son, Shad Allison, and daughter Kellie Yates, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another on the way.
All three children and some of their grandchildren worked at the family business for many years. Shad and Kellie have their careers, but have still helped part-time to ease some of their mother’s responsibilities and worries.
“I feel like I’m losing my dad all over again,” Kellie said about her father’s legacy closing. “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘What are we gonna do Kellie?’, and I say, ‘Pray.’ We’re gonna pray.”
The last week of operation has been as hectic as ever with people bustling in and out throughout the day, many in search of the delectable barbecue sauce that they make from scratch.
“There’s been a lot of people asking in advance for our barbecue sauce before we close. People are asking for quarts, some have asked for a gallon or so,” Velma said.
Polar Freeze has prided itself on being different from typical fast food restaurants in terms of preparing food for orders ahead of time.
“The order is made when we receive it,” Velma told The Times Dispatch in a previous article. “This can be a disadvantage to customers in a hurry during the busy times, but we want to continue this as long as possible in order to maintain quality food.”
A disadvantage only to those with no patience – any loyal, longtime customer would argue that Polar Freeze was always worth the wait.
The employees made almost everything from scratch as Velma says, she and Jack always preferred things to be as fresh as possible.
The establishment has gone through many changes while simultaneously staying true to its roots. One difference is the prices.
In 1958, a hot dog was 15 cents, a hamburger was 25 cents and a barbecue sandwich was 35 cents. Along with that, a milkshake was only 25 cents and a fountain drink was 10 cents.
The pandemic was a worrying time for them, Velma and her daughter Kellie said. They decided not to raise the prices of their products over the last few years when inflation worsened, even when most other businesses did.
“We had wonderful help over the years. Everybody has been begging for help for the last few years, businesses and such. But, COVID was good to us,” Velma said. She says the drive-thru window made things easier for them during the tough times of 2020, and she’s thankful her customers helped them adjust.
“If my dad had been here during COVID, he wouldn’t have wanted to shut this place down. Some people would come in just to talk to him and he called them his coffee buddies. He just wouldn’t have handled it well,” Kellie said.
Restaurants like this are few and far between, and many family businesses didn’t make it out of the pandemic. Tales of Jack Allison and Polar Freeze will stay alive through the Walnut Ridge-Hoxie area for years to come.
The Allisons thank everyone who has stepped foot into their store for supporting them in one way or another and they appreciate all of their loyal customers, friends and family.
