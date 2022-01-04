JONESBORO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday after police said he fired a gun at his brother at a residence in the 2600 block of Stallings Lane.
He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
His name is being withheld because he is a minor.
According to two Jonesboro police reports, there were two related calls of guns being fired on Sunday. The second one occurred a couple of blocks away at about 2:37 p.m. at the intersection of Dana and Primrose streets.
In the first incident, three victims were listed: an 18-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.
The 35-year-old woman, who lives at the Stallings Lane residence, is listed as the complainant in both shootings.
In the second incident, an 18-year-old man, whose name was not released, is listed as the suspect in shooting at the victims. The victims are listed as two 17-year-old boys. Four shell casings were recovered by police at the intersection.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Tuesday an investigation into the shootings is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.