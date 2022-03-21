JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating two unrelated shootings with injuries that occurred over the weekend, according to JPD reports.
In the first shooting, police were called to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 14-year-old boy shot at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street, according to Sally Smith, public information officer with JPD.
“The 14-year-old was a passenger in a car traveling in the area of Bridge and Johnson,” Smith said via email Monday.
According to the police report, the victims were inside a vehicle when a car drove by them shooting at them.
“He was taken to NEA Baptist and then flown to Regional One in Memphis. The victim isn’t from Jonesboro, and we do not have any further information on his condition,” Smith said.
“No arrests have been made in this incident at this time,” she said.
At about 2:13 a.m. Saturday, officers Homero Gonzalez and Dustin McKenzie responded to a call about a shooting and dispatch said a person with a gunshot wound was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
The 14-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower left back, according to a police report.
The report lists victims, who were also occupants of a 1998 Toyota Corolla that the boy was in, as a 17-year-old male, and 18-year-old male from West Memphis, a 19-year-old male from Proctor and a 20-year-old male from West Memphis.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as either a newer model white Chrysler or Nissan with dark windows and a black grill.
The second shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane, according to a JPD report.
The victim, a 19-year-old Jonesboro man who lives in the 5700 block of Prospect Road, was attending a birthday party.
A witness said a gray-colored vehicle went to the end of the street, turned around and pulled back up to the residence when she heard gunshots.
The victim was inside the residence with more than 20 others and was struck in the left shin area.
He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with a bullet lodged in his tibia.
Unrelated to the shooting, police arrested Necarlos Deshun Jackson, 19, of the 2000 block of Norcross Drive, Mesquite, Texas, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, according the report.
Smith said Jackson was a witness to the shooting.
