JONESBORO — An arrest made by Jonesboro police on Friday evening solved a multitude of breaking and entering crimes, according to a report.
Jonesboro police officer Cameron Harrison wrote that he responded to the 1800 block of Scenic Road to assist Lt. Nathan Coleman with a probation search of the residence of Brandon Ollis, 47.
Once inside, police found stolen items from 15 incident reports of breaking and entering.
Items included lawn mowers, air pumps, a bicycle, dozens of tools, electronics, a fan, a wheelbarrow, 6.2 grams of methamphetamine and four meth pipes.
The total estimated amount of goods found was $19,500, according to the report.
Jonesboro police officer Anthony Parker wrote in his report, “Once I arrived, I assisted with the recovery of items that were believed to be stolen. I assisted with the loading, transport, and unloading of the property at the PD Evidence Bay. I assisted other officers with the identification and entry of these items into the Property section of this report for the possible return to the proper owners.”
In November 2022, Ollis pleaded guilty to robbery and was given three years of probation.
In May 2022, Ollis’ father, Donnie, and another family member, Trey, filed orders of protection against him. The order filed by Trey Ollis was dismissed.
