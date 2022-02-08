JONESBORO — Police arrested a 26-year-old Jonesboro man at about 12:55 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Parkwood Road and Sutton Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.
Avery King, of the 400 block of Warner Street, was found to be in possession of a stolen .380-caliber Smith & Wesson.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
He was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and released on bond on Tuesday morning.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Quenterius Finch, 26, of the 3300 block of Baswell Street, at about 1:50 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Aggie Road and State Street. Finch is being held at the CCDC on suspicion of possession of marijuana (more than 3 ounces), possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
Police arrested Zachary Lawrence, 36, address not listed, after Southern Bank, 2775 E. Nettleton Ave., reported someone was attempting to open an account with fake checks, according to police. Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of second-degree forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that his residence was burglarized in the 200 block of North Allis Street. Taken were clothes and tools valued at $550 and $2,000 in cash.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 1000 block of Rains Street. Stolen was a computer valued at $200.
Police arrested Taryn Anderson, 31, of the 1100 block of Walker Place, on Monday night following a traffic stop at an unreleased location. Anderson is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
