JONESBORO — A 10-year-old boy pulled a 5-inch steak knife out of his backpack and pointed it at an 11-year-old boy Tuesday morning on a bus at Fox Meadow School, 2309 Fox Meadow Lane, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The bus driver escorted the suspect off of the bus and turned him over to school administrators, according to the report.
The boy was placed in a mental health facility, the report said.
The boy’s name wasn’t released because of his age.
In a separate incident, a 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and stole items in the 900 block of North Drake Street. Taken were items valued at $130.
