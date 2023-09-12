JONESBORO — Two men stole nearly $30,000 in tools from a local business on Saturday, but police said they didn’t get far.
Aaron W. Cooper, 60, of Jonesboro, and Dustin Edward Webb, 38, of Paragould, were arrested just outside of the business after police responded to a call about suspicious activity.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Cooper and Webb with felony commercial burglary and theft of property and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He set bond at $75,000 for Cooper and $50,000 for Webb and ordered both to appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Police received the call to the unidentified business shortly after 9 a.m. when a witness said a man wearing a black hoodie and green gloves was running back and forth from a wooded area loading things into a sport utility vehicle, Detective Austin Morgan of the Jonesboro Police Department said in a probable cause affidavit.
Officers arrived and found the SUV unoccupied but full of tools, Morgan said.
“While checking the building, officers heard the front door slam and observed Aaron Wade Cooper wearing a black hoodie and green gloves walking away from the building,” Morgan wrote.
Around the same time, another officer spotted Webb on foot nearby.
“The officer could see that Webb’s shirt was torn and that he was very sweaty,” according to Morgan. Webb was in possession of the keys to the SUV.
In the process of the crime, the interior cameras to the business were destroyed, according to the owner.
