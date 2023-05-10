Chase

A wrecked Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown on East Highland Drive on Tuesday afternoon after it was damaged during a pursuit that began on Interstate 555 and ended on Windover Road.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — A 40-year-old man and his female passenger were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a car chase that began on Interstate 555 and ended on Windover Road, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.

According to a police scanner, the Arkansas State Police tried to pull over a silver work truck pulling a trailer on I-555. The truck fled, traveling at 100 mph, scanner traffic reported. The vehicle exited at the Nestle Road interchange and went through the industrial park area before turning onto East Highland Drive.