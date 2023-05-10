JONESBORO — A 40-year-old man and his female passenger were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a car chase that began on Interstate 555 and ended on Windover Road, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
According to a police scanner, the Arkansas State Police tried to pull over a silver work truck pulling a trailer on I-555. The truck fled, traveling at 100 mph, scanner traffic reported. The vehicle exited at the Nestle Road interchange and went through the industrial park area before turning onto East Highland Drive.
Smith said state police radioed Jonesboro police at 3:27 p.m. The chase caused two accidents – one to a state police vehicle and another to an unknown vehicle.
There are reports that at some point in the chase, the male suspect carjacked a vehicle along the way.
As police pursued, the suspect drove west on Windover Road near the Burger King and ended up in a ditch. The man and woman exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The woman was arrested at 3:50 p.m. and the male was arrested at 4:30 p.m., both by JPD.
Smith said JPD is investigating the accidents that occurred during the chase, while the Arkansas State Police is handling the overall investigation.
