JONESBORO — During probable cause hearings on Wednesday, special Judge Ralph Wilson found cause to charge three men in separate cases of aggravated assault on family or household members.
Deveon Smith, 22, of Jonesboro; Travis Williams, 31, of Jonesboro; and Brian Osburn, 35, of Jonesboro, were all charged with felonies.
Jonesboro City Attorney Carol Duncan said Thursday that her office handles misdemeanor cases involving domestic violence. The 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office handles felony cases of domestic violence, she said.
Duncan said victims are usually referred to the Family Crisis Center of Jonesboro, where they can receiving counseling or housing, if needed.
Suspects are referred to Carol Kraus for counseling, Duncan said.
In domestic violence cases, District Court judges routinely issue a no-contact order between the suspect and the victim.
Sometimes the victim asks her office to vacate the order. Duncan said she won’t do that.
“Our position is to leave it in effect until the court date,” Duncan said. “We always leave it in place.”
She said sometimes the victim is threatened by the suspect to coerce them into trying to have the no-contact order dropped.
“Our standard is a no-drop policy,” she said. “We don’t want them dropping it.”
District Judge David Boling said Thursday he and Judge Tommy Fowler will typically issue a no-contact order in domestic violence cases.
He said on felony domestic violence cases the prosecutor’s office can amend the order, but he believes it’s rarely done before the trial.
“The no-contact order allows law enforcement to put them (violators) in jail if they don’t comply,” Boling said.
He said if a no-contact order is violated, prosecutors have the option of revoking the defendants’ bond, and they could sit in the county detention center until trial. Another option is to increase their bail and order an ankle monitoring device be worn so law enforcement can track their movements.
Vicki Nelms, director of the Family Crisis Center of Jonesboro, said so far this year the center has received 1,166 crisis calls, up 7 percent from 2020.
“Our shelter has served over 60 people – women and children – totaling 1,600 bed nights,” Nelms said. She said the shelter is staffed by 15 employees.
Raising awareness is key, she said, noting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Nelms said victims of domestic violence are often pressured to drop the no-contact order, and she agrees with Duncan’s position of not dropping them.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said domestic violence cases are dangerous, not only to those involved, but to police officers who arrive on the scene.
“It’s one of the most dangerous calls you can respond to,” he said. “When we determine that someone is going to be arrested, sometimes the victim turns against the officers. It’s a volatile situation.”
He said officers have to be vigilant and diffuse the situation.
“It can become a bad situation very quickly,” Elliott said.
He said the Family Crisis Center is one of the resources his department uses.
“If you’re a victim of domestic violence, there are resources to help you get away from the situation,” Elliott said. “A victim may say, ‘I’ve had enough,’ and the suspect gets more violent. It’s a sad situation.”
Efforts to contact the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday were unsuccessful.
