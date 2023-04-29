JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department has been conducting a roundup of sex offenders who have failed to register or aren’t in compliance of their reporting duties as dictated by law.
Convicted sex offenders are required by law to inform the law enforcement agencies where they live. If they move to a different residence, they must update the information with police.
Jonesboro police conduct yearly crackdowns on sex offenders who aren’t in compliance with their reporting requirements, according to Ernest Ward, the department’s sex offender requirement specialist.
Ward, who has worked at the department since 1988, said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the crackdown to be smaller during those years.
Sgt. Erik Johnson led this year’s roundup, Ward said Friday.
Sally Smith, the department’s public information specialist, said multiple agencies participated in the roundup and about 100 compliance checks were made with more than 25 arrests being made.
According to a previous article in The Sun, convicted sex offenders released from prison must live outside a 2,000-foot radius of churches, daycare centers and schools, but unless jurisdictions maintain close watch on them, offenders may fall through the cracks and live in restricted areas.
In the past month officers from the department have actively pursued those sex offenders who weren’t in compliance with reporting.
Those arrested for failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements include:
William Wilson, 27, Jonesboro
Brian Thomas, 38, Jonesboro
Thomas Wayne Ashcraft, 37, Jonesboro
Gregory Ranall Smith, 50, Jonesboro
Kuanta D. Temple, 46, Jonesboro
David Wesley Stalnaker, 26, of Jonesboro
Tony Joe Stevens, 38, Jonesboro
Donnie Allen White, 46, Harrisburg
On Friday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge the following with failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements:
Gary McAnally, 56, Jonesboro; $1,500 bond.
David Lynn Dowdy, 67, Jonesboro; $35,000 bond.
Garrett Blake Anderson, 28, Jonesboro, also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $30,000 bond.
Larry Adams, 37, Jonesboro; $50,000 bond.
Adam Miles Peoples, 33, Jonesboro; $50,000 bond
Blake Davis, 39, Jonesboro; $50,000 bond.
Doyan Greenfield, 59, Jonesboro; $15,000 bond.
Michael Lee Williams, 51, Jonesboro, and also charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, four counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Kenny Joe Milligan, 54, Jonesboro; $5,000 bond.
On Wednesday, special Judge Barbara Halsey probable cause to charge the following:
Jason Everett, 42, Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Gary Lynn Dye, 44, Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Leonard Tumbs, 34, Jonesboro; $7,500 bond.
Kyle Carpenter, 39, Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Scottie Joiner, 38, Trumann; $5,000 bond.
Casiprin Gibson, 41, Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Dennis Rayburn Curtner, 63, Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Carl Rogers, 64, Jonesboro; $5,000 bond.
