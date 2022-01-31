JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating what is being called a suspicious death Sunday in the 1600 block of Links Circle, according to Sally Smith, public affairs specialist with the Jonesboro police.
At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to an apartment and found Christopher French, 38, dead inside of a residence.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene to begin its investigation into the cause of French’s death.
French’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock, Smith said.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently being released.
