JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer is a defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit in which he’s accused of having his police dog attack an innocent bystander.
It’s the third time in less than six years that Heath Loggains has been named in a civil rights case. This time, he’s the sole defendant. In the two previous lawsuits, the city, the police department and other officers were co-defendants.
The latest case was filed May 6 on behalf of Arthur Bryant, who was a resident of the Links Apartments on May 29, 2020, when police were chasing a suspect on foot following a traffic stop. The suspect, Dominic Claybrooks, was charged eight months later with felony possession of a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
Court records show the case was dismissed in June 2021, after the state declined to prosecute. However, Claybrooks received a suspended sentence in an unrelated drug case.
While officers were chasing Claybrooks, Bryant was standing outside his apartment, smoking a cigarette, with his hands visible under a streetlight, according to Bryant’s complaint. Thinking Bryant was the suspect, Loggains ordered Cash, his service dog to attack.
Bryant’s attorney, Scott Palmer of Dallas, said Loggains never apologized to Bryant for the mistaken attack, other than to say, “wrong place, wrong time.”
However, in an incident report on the dog bite, the lawsuit said Loggains acknowledged the mistake.
“The male victim (Bryant) was standing on the sidewalk and I thought it was the subject we were chasing,” Loggains wrote. “As Kg Cash hit the victim I observed a dark shadow running on the opposite side of victim #1 I attempted to call Kg Cash off but he was already in midair.”
Bryant’s complaint alleges that Loggains allowed the dog to bite Bryant for 10 seconds before releasing him. Afterward, police put Bryant in handcuffs, according to the lawsuit.
Bryant is seeking financial compensation, including punitive damages for:
Physical injury, pain and suffering.
Permanent physical disfigurement.
Emotional distress, torment and mental anguish.
Lost wages.
Medical expenses.
The lawsuit contends that Loggains used excessive force, in violation of Bryant’s Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures, and his 14th Amendment right to due process.
Loggains also violated police department policy by not warning Bryant beforehand, he contends.
“Unless it would otherwise increase the risk of injury or escape, a clearly audible warning to announce that a Police Service Dog will be released if the person does not come forth, shall be made prior to releasing a Police Service Dog,” the department policy states.
Attorneys for the Arkansas Municipal League are defending Loggains against the lawsuit.
In a response to the lawsuit, Loggains “denies any and all wrongdoing alleged.”
U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson has set a trial in the case for June 13, 2023.
In June 2021, Loggains reached a confidential settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Chris Finley, father of Christopher Grant Finley.
That lawsuit claimed Loggains used excessive force when he fired multiple gunshots inside Chris Finley’s home on Walnut Street on April 14, 2015. That lawsuit was filed in May 2018.
Prior to that, Loggains was among police defendants who were named in a lawsuit filed by Thurstle Mullen of Cordova, Tenn.
Mullen, who represented himself in that lawsuit, claimed he was the victim of an unprovoked attack at a local nightclub and fought back.
Despite being the victim, Mullen said Loggains and fellow officer Daniel Gifford used excessive force to detain him.
“Even though Plaintiff Mullen was physically in the custody of Officer Gifford, Officer Loggains, who had by now walked up to the passenger door, reached in and grabbed Plaintiff Mullen by his face and his left ear and dragged the Plaintiff out of the car headfirst … without regard to possible risk of severe pain or injury, causing the Plaintiff to suffer severe pain to his face, nose and left ear,” Mullen complained in his lawsuit, filed May 20, 2016.
Mullen said he was held without bail for three days on suspicion of felony charges until a detective reviewed the file and determined no felony crime had been committed.
The case was dismissed on a joint motion by Mullen and the city’s attorneys on June 9, 2017. The court document didn’t indicate whether there had been a financial settlement.
Police officers are often protected by “qualified immunity,” an established doctrine that usually prevents government officials, including police officers, from being held individually liable for illegal acts.
However, in the Finley case, the presiding judge refused to grant qualified immunity prior to a trial, citing contradictory testimony about the circumstances before Finley died.
“These disputes prevent the Court from making a final ruling on qualified immunity until a jury decides what actually happened,” U.S. Judge D.P. Marshall wrote.
Qualified immunity is one of Loggains’ defenses in the current lawsuit.
