JONESBORO — A social media joke about harming students at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School by a student didn’t have law enforcement officers laughing on Monday.
Police were made aware of a possible threat against students at the school, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Four students received the message, “Mac I’m coming for you.” An image was sent with a picture of a gun and blue bandana, the report said.
Police decided not to charge a 12-year-old female student who sent the image and caption, but recommended disciplinary actions be taken against her.
In other JPD reports:
A Kennett, Mo., man told police someone broke into his vehicle at the Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive, and stole a Taurus 9 mm handgun on Monday afternoon.
A Jonesboro man reported that his residence was broken into Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Jill Drive and a .22-caliber long rifle was stolen.
Ledarius Henderson, 24, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop at the intersection of Vine Street and West Huntington Avenue, police said. After a search of his vehicle, Henderson was held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Charles Dalton Hale, 30, of 3607 Arkansas 91, was arrested following a traffic stop Monday afternoon at the intersection of Dan Avenue and Marble Lane. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.
A Jonesboro man who returned home after being out of town for the weekend discovered that his residence had been burglarized in the 2100 block of Sweet Gum Drive. Stolen were items that were valued at almost $4,000.
A 77-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into his office apartment in the 1400 block of Marketplace Drive. He reported $2,000 was taken and a $400 window was damaged.
A Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that her residence was burglarized in the 200 block of North Fisher Street. A Sony PlayStation 2, valued at $800, was stolen.
A Jonesboro woman reported that her residence in the 300 block of Garden Manor was broken into Monday. She said $250 in cash was taken.
The manager of The Body Shop Towing, 224 Harry Drive, said a catalytic converter, valued at $2,900 was taken from a Ford F-350 on Sunday or early Monday.
A Jonesboro man told police a catalytic convert was stolen from his delivery truck Monday in the 1000 block of South Gee Street. The value is listed at $1,000.
