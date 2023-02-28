JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with one felony and two misdemeanors.
Justin Allen Scott, 38, was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.
Scott is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Scott’s bond at $7,500. His next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Nathan Hubble, 34, of Brookland, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $7,500 bond.
Earnest Pierce, 22, of Harrisburg, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine; $1,000 bond.
Terrie Beck, 53, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 bond.
Shawnda Walker, 46, of Trumann, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Nicole Scott, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Joseph Brock, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams felony failure to appear and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 total bonds.
Taquarius Nash, 28, of West Memphis, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Karen Miller, 44, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a credit card, theft of $1,000 or less and public intoxication; $1,000 bond.
Earl Rodgers, 60, of St. Paul, Minn., with felony failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Charles Gosa, 38, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $25,000 bond.
Brandon Jarman, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
