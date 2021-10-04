PARAGOULD — Technology played a part in the arrest of a suspect in a recent vehicle theft.
Paragould police have charged Bard Oneal McMillan, 20, of Paragould, with one count of theft of property valued between $5,000 and $25,000, a Class C felony.
The charge involved a Sept. 30 incident in which a victim had reported a vehicle stolen within the last 10 minutes, according to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Detective Cpl. Tron Beesley of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. However, the victim informed police officers the vehicle had been equipped with a tracking device and that the vehicle was headed toward Missouri.
An Arkansas State Police trooper was able to locate the stolen vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. According to Beesley’s affidavit, McMillan told the trooper he was “just taking a joy ride.”
Investigators advised McMillan of his rights and, during the course of an interview with investigators, McMillan reportedly gave incriminating statements.
McMillan remained Monday in the Greene County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond, conditioned upon his having no contact with the victim.
