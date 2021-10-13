JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was being held on a $500,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with a litany of drug and firearm charges.
Thomas Demetrius Williams, 37, of 2902 Breezewood Drive, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $5,000, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested early Wednesday morning.
In a probable cause affidavit, agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force received information that Williams, who is on parole, was in possession of a large amount of meth.
Agents drove around near Williams’ residence looking for him. They arrived back at the residence and saw Williams’ girlfriend leave the residence with a pink bag in her hand, and she placed it into a gray sport utility vehicle, the affidavit states.
An agent talked with the girlfriend and asked where Williams was, and she said he had just left the residence. A K-9 unit arrived and alerted on the SUV, the affidavit stated.
When the pink bag was searched, agents found 1.71 pounds of meth, 10 ounces of marijuana, 108 ecstasy pills, 42.5 oxycodone pills and a loaded Ruger .380 that had been reported stolen in August, police said.
When Williams arrived back at the residence, he told police the pink bag was his and said the gun was left by a friend who never came back for it, the affidavit stated.
In a separate case, Dameon Washington, 34, of 1604 Colonial Road, was charged with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington was wanted in Lawrence County, and Jonesboro police officers saw him pull up in a cab at a hotel on Kazi Street. A back pack in his possession contained a digital scale with residue on it, 7.9 grams of meth, 0.4 grams of cocaine and a .22-caliber handgun.
Fowler set his bond at $150,000.
