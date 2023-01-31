JONESBORO — A man who had been on misdemeanor probation now faces felony charges after police found more than eight ounces of marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition.

Members of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to an apartment at 98 N. Rogers St. Thursday night to conduct a “knock and talk” with probationer Cededric D. Davis, 30, according to a probable cause affidavit by Investigator Tanner Huff.