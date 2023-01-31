JONESBORO — A man who had been on misdemeanor probation now faces felony charges after police found more than eight ounces of marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition.
Members of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to an apartment at 98 N. Rogers St. Thursday night to conduct a “knock and talk” with probationer Cededric D. Davis, 30, according to a probable cause affidavit by Investigator Tanner Huff.
Davis’ brother, Syieed Koderic-Aquel Wilson, who answered the door, told the cops Davis no longer lived there, Huff said.
Huff said he could smell green marijuana inside the apartment. Police obtained a search warrant and found 8.25 ounces of marijuana, a grinder, seven large heat sealed bags, shipping labels and two handguns. Wilson claimed ownership of a 9mm firearm and Davis said a 10mm gun belonged to him, according to Huff.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge each man with three felonies – simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He set bond at $125,000 for Davis and $75,000 for Wilson and ordered both to appear Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms carries a potential life prison sentence.
