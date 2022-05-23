JONESBORO — Police said they found a substantial amount of drugs and several firearms after they responded to a 911 hangup call and later heard two gunshots. Michael Derrick Alston, 42, of Jonesboro, faces four felony charges as a result.
The 911 call came in around 5:15 a.m. Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. When officers arrived in the 2200 block of Shoshoni Drive, they saw a woman walking through the living room, but she would not come to the door. They then said they heard two gunshots from inside the house and forced entry through a patio door. After breaking the glass in the patio door, the officers said they heard two more gunshots.
Two women who also live in the house told police Alston said he saw an intruder.
After spotting drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, police obtained a warrant to search the whole house. In all, they reported finding about 20 grams of meth, 112 tablets of the hallucinogenic drug LSD, 19 small dropper bottles believed to contained liquid LSD, and 16 pieces of candy that appeared to have been soaked in a liquid.
“”It is suspected that Alston was using the dropper bottles of suspected LSD to soak the pieces of candy which were located in the dining room,” police said in the probable cause affidavit.
They also found digital scales and a gas mask presumably used to ingest drugs. Also found were six shotguns and two loaded handguns.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Alston with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of LSD with the purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies. If convicted of the simultaneous possession charge, Alston could face up to life in prison.
Alston was being held on a temporary bond of $150,000. However, Matt Lunde, Alston’s attorney, urged the judge Monday to reduce that amount so that Alston could salvage his mosquito abatement business. Lunde said Alston also has no criminal record.
The judge agreed to reduce bond to $100,000 and ordered him to appear June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
