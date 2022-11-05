JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man was shot and killed Thursday night at a house in the 200 block of West Forrest Street, according to the Jonesboro police.
Diamond Mcduffy, 29, of the 1100 block of Creath Avenue, was the victim of the shooting, the report said.
A 34-year-old woman, who lives at the address of the shooting, called police about the incident.
The report lists a suspect as a 21-year-old man.
The JPD Criminal Investigation Division was called in to the scene.
Officers found a Glock 19 Gen 5 at the scene.
On early Friday morning, Detective Kenny Oldham wrote in the report, “I photographed and test fired (the Glock) to ensure it functioned. Two rounds were fired through the firearm and it fired and cycled the rounds as designed. The test fired casings were collected for entry into NIBIN.
“... The test fired casings and firearm were placed into evidence.”
The slaying marks the ninth murder of the year in Jonesboro and the fifth since August.
In an unrelated case, Little Rock police arrested Dennis Robert Williams on Friday in the Oct. 3 murder of Larry D. Jones, 43, of the 1700 block of Irby Street.
At about 9:35 p.m. Oct. 3, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. The Criminal Investigation Division was called in to begin their investigation.
A vehicle at the scene, a Chevrolet HHR, was reported to have bullet holes to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
A warrant had been issued for Williams’ arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.