JONESBORO — Police reported finding nearly half a pound of methamphetamine and an open Mason jar of moonshine whiskey after making a traffic stop Thursday night.
Henry Michael Pickney, 56, of Black Rock and Ashleigh B. Carter, 36, of Jonesboro were arrested shortly before midnight after officer Tanner Seal stopped Pickney’s car, knowing that Pickney’s drivers’ license was suspended, Agent Chris Jefferson of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said in a probable cause affidavit. The officer then detected the odor of marijuana, he said.
After the stop at North Main and Pine streets, the officer found a plastic bag containing 224 grams (7.9 ounces) of meth in the car’s console. Almost 2 ounces of marijuana and plastic bags for packaging were also found, police said.
On Friday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge both Pickney and Carter with felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The trafficking charge carries a potential life prison sentence.
The judge set bond at $100,000 each and ordered both to appear Sept. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Also Friday, the judge found probable cause for charges and set bond in the following arrests:
Jade Montgomery, 26, rural Jonesboro, possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, possession of alprazolam with the purpose to deliver and two separate counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000.
Michael Braddy Johnson, 45, rural Jonesboro, possession of meth with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 bond.
Carrie Oliver, 29, Jonesboro, possession of Ecstasy, posted $1,500 bond.
Thomas Manford Haney III, 46, of Jonesboro, possession of meth, posted $1,500 bond.
Travon Deshun Higgins, 21, of Jonesboro, theft of a vehicle worth more than $5,000 and theft of property greater than $1,000, posted $1,000 bond.
Brooke Amberdesha Bowman, 42, now of Stuart, Fla., arrested on a warrant charging her with felony theft of a postal package from a residence back on March 31, $3,500 bond.
Josephine Moore, 44, of Trumann, theft of a vehicle worth more than $5,000, $7,500 bond.
