JONESBORO — Police reported finding nearly half a pound of methamphetamine and an open Mason jar of moonshine whiskey after making a traffic stop Thursday night.

Henry Michael Pickney, 56, of Black Rock and Ashleigh B. Carter, 36, of Jonesboro were arrested shortly before midnight after officer Tanner Seal stopped Pickney’s car, knowing that Pickney’s drivers’ license was suspended, Agent Chris Jefferson of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said in a probable cause affidavit. The officer then detected the odor of marijuana, he said.