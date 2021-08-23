JONESBORO — A Florida man was in the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday after being arrested Saturday, accused of breaking into nine vehicles around Jonesboro.
Juwann Woods, 27, of 1501 NW 49th St., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is accused of breaking into vehicles at 100 CWL Drive, 5000 Caraway Road, 614 Craighead Forest Road and 1210 S. Church St. All of the break-ins occurred on Saturday and Woods was arrested at about 11 p.m., according to Jonesboro police.
Woods’ bond was set at $150,000.
A Jonesboro man told police that six teenagers rang his doorbell at about 1:45 a.m. Monday. He told them to leave. A few minutes later his doorbell rang again, and when he opened his door a little, a teen pointed an assault-style rifle at him and the others pushed the door in and gained entry, he told police.
The victim’s wife gave him his gun and he chased the teens away.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Miller Street.
In other JPD reports:
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police a 25-year-old man pointed a gun at him at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bridge Street.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday that a Glock handgun was stolen from his vehicle in the 1500 block of Franklin Street.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she had been assaulted Saturday morning at her residence in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday her residence was burglarized sometime Friday. Stolen were two televisions valued at $1,170.
Lisa Larkins, 41, of 3423 E. Nettleton Ave., was arrested Friday night after a witness said she struck a 32-year-old woman with her fist. Larkins was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, residential burglary and contempt of court.
A 73-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a 49-year-old man stolen a check belonging to her and forged it.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a 19-year-old broke into her home and assaulted her. The victim showed up at the police station on Caraway Road bleeding excessively, according to a Jonesboro police report. The victim had multiple lacerations to her hand. The desk officer staunched the bleeding until EMTs arrived, the report states.
District Court
In Craighead County District Court on Monday, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Kevin Davis, 36, of 246 Green 620 Road, with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of liability insurance. Bond was set at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Curtis Baker, 53, of 3116 Mead Drive, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no brake lights; $25,000 bond.
Jason Everett, 41, of 200 W. Center St., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Lester Ortez Alexander, 35, of 405 Melrose St., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $100,000 bond.
Cody Cagle, 32, of Trumann, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Jose Nunez, 25, of San Benito, Texas, with aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and second-degree assault on a family or household member; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Rodney Wilson, 60, of Black Oak, with arson and aggravated assault on a correctional officer; $35,000 bond.
Christopher Johnston, 43, of Jonesboro, with four counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Leanna Burt, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and theft by receiving; $75,000 bond.
Hattie Osborn, 27, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and theft by receiving; $250,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.