JONESBORO — Police arrested a homeless man Monday afternoon after they attempted to serve a warrant in the 1400 block of West Matthews Avenue.
Olajide Roddy, 34, is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
VCS Fire & Security reported Monday that a 1 Rigid Pro Press tool was stolen from the back of a truck at an unreleased location. The tool is valued at $3,665.51.
Car Choice, 4212 E. Johnson Ave., told police Monday than someone forged its bank account number and stole money from its account. A police report listed the amount as $9,040.
Police arrested Robbin Gray, 51, of the 200 block of Maple Street, at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday after the report of a stolen vehicle being spotted in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue. She is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving $5,000 or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and revocation of parole.
Raoul Simpson, 57, was arrested Monday night following a traffic stop. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, offenses involving operating a vehicle with an Interlock device, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were arrested Monday morning after getting into a fight in which the two threw objects at one another at an undisclosed location. The boy was given a juvenile citation for third-degree domestic battery and the girl was issued a juvenile citation for second-degree domestic battery. The case was turned over to the Craighead County Juvenile Office.
