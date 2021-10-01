JONESBORO — Police say a 23-year-old Jonesboro man wrote hot checks to Central Chevrolet on Thursday and left driving a Corvette.
The car, a 2015 red Corvette, is valued at $59,481, according to the police report.
In other JPD reports:
A Jonesboro man told police his back door was forced open Thursday in the 400 block of North Drake Street. Stolen was a Sony PlayStation 4 valued at $300.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his Chevrolet Impala was stolen Wednesday night of Thursday in the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue.
