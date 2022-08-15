JONESBORO — Police were still looking for a suspect Monday, following the shooting death Sunday night of a Jonesboro man.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
Officers said they were unable to find a pulse. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven’t identified a suspect, however, Sally Smith, communications specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said police are pursuing a “person of interest.”
The initial incident report listed seven witnesses, ranging from 14 to 34 years of age, and didn’t indicate whether Wilfong lived at the residence.
There was some indication the shooting stemmed from an argument over a drug deal. Police said they recovered two bags containing a total of 15.2 grams (or 5.3 ounces) of marijuana.
Sunday’s incident marks the fifth murder of the year.
Police encourage anyone with information about this crime to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP.
Information provided may be worth a reward if it leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved.
Gun violence hasn’t been confined to Jonesboro. Arkansas State Police report they are assisting the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in investigating at least 11 shooting incidents that occurred over a 26-hour period over the weekend. Three people died and three others were wounded, police said.
In addition, three people were injured Sunday night in a shooting outside the entrance to Chicago-area amusement park Six Flags Great America that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, The Associated Press reported.
