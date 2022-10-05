JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating the second murder in a month’s time.
At about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. CID was called in to begin their investigation.
The victim is identified as Larry D. Jones, 43, of the 1700 block of Irby Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report lists three witnesses: A 22-year-old man, a 12-year-old boy and a female, who’s age isn’t released.
A vehicle at the scene, a Chevrolet HHR, was reported to have bullet holes to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
“Officers have interviewed several people and are still working on any leads. Again, we are needing the public’s help with information leading to an arrest in this homicide,” according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
She said where the victim was located – inside the residence or in the vehicle – has yet to be determined by investigators.
The slaying marks the eighth murder of the year in Jonesboro and the fourth since August.
On Sept. 10, 19-year-old Derrick Leonard Jr., of Blytheville, died as a result of a gunshot wound suffered at The Links apartment complex.
At about 8 p.m. that night, dispatch was notified of a male laying in the roadway near the 1100 building of The Links. Once officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound with no one else around. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died during surgery.
“No arrest has been made in that homicide. Detectives are still actively investigating leads in this case,” Smith said Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Jonesboro police with their tip. You will remain anonymous and will earn a minimum $1,000 cash reward through Crimestoppers of Jonesboro if your tip leads to an arrest.
On Sept. 4, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren streets at about 2:30 a.m. noticed the body of Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the road.
Kalen Dakota Prunty, 27, was found inside the home of the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro police Detective Logan Butler.
After a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the Aug. 14 murder of Madison Wilfong, an arrest was made on Sept. 7.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
